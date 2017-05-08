Pike Road School Superintendent Finalists

Board will meet this morning

by Tim Lennox

The Pike Road Board of Education will meet behind closed doors this morning to consider the eight semi-finalists for the position of School Superintendent.

Current superintendent Suzanne Freeman announced her retirement in March. She’ll leave on June 30th.

The board was given the list of eight on Friday…now they’ll select four of those to undergo a public interview by the Board over the next week or so. The Board wants to have a new superintendent in place by next week, before the end of the school year.

The Board will consider the eight semi-finalists behind closed doors this morning. They are:

Gary Gibson-Experience as Superintendent with Taylor County, GA School District 1/14 – 12/16

Dr. Donna Ray Hill-Experience as Superintendent with Macon County, GA School System 2014-2017

Dr. Mark Isley– Experience as Superintendent with Boaz City Schools 2012-2016

Dr. Charles Lowell Ledbetter-Experience as Superintendent with Dothan City Schools 7/ 2015- Present; Dublin City, GA Schools

3/09 – 6/15

Dr. Angela Mangum-Experience as Superintendent with Selma City Schools 2015 – present

Dr. Alan Miller-Experience as Superintendent with Haleyville City Schools 7/12 – present

Dr. Bart Reeves-Experience as Superintendent with Jackson Co Schools 9/2015 12/16