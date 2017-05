Sunny & Dry Days Ahead

by Elissia Wilson

With an area of high pressure in place across the southeast, plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected through Thursday. Our next cold front will head our way Thursday night increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Rest of Today: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with highs near 90°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.