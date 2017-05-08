Sunny, Dry, Warm Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

It certainly was an incredible weekend of weather with tons of sun, and very comfortable temperatures and the great weather will continue for the new work week. This morning, not a bad start to the day with most locations in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect another day full of sunshine, we will see our highs climb into the lower 80s.

THE WEEK AHEAD: No weather issues expected for much of this week. Now through at least Thursday, our days should feature mainly sunny conditions with a warming trend. The lower 80s today will be replaced by mid and upper 80 tomorrow, and lasting through Thursday. Our nights will be fair, mainly clear, and comfortable with upper 50s and lower 60s expected.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: Wednesday we begin to watch a strong upper trough and closed low kick eastward out of the Four Corners area of the Southwest U.S. bringing rain to Central Alabama possibly as early as Thursday evening, but it looks as though the best rain chances will come overnight and through the day Friday. At this time, the SPC has portions of the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley highlighted for the risk of severe weather Wednesday and Thursday, but no portion of Alabama is included in a threat this week. The surface low will move eastward from the Texas Panhandle on Thursday to North Alabama on Friday and will allow for the rain and storms to move through the state on Friday; highs Friday will be in the 70s.

JUPITER-MOON CONJUNCTION: When the sun goes down tonight, step outside and look southeast. You’ll see Jupiter and the waxing gibbous Moon rising together in the constellation Virgo, only couple of degrees apart. If possible, try to catch the tight pair before the sky fades completely black. The sight of these two bright celestial bodies framed by twilight blue is beautiful indeed.

STAR WARS DAY CME: On May the 4th (Star Wars Day), unstable magnetic fields in the sun’s atmosphere shifted and hurled a CME into space. The cloud’s velocity was relatively low, and it might take 6 whole days to cross the sun-Earth divide. NOAA forecasters expect the CME to arrive on May 10th, possibly causing geomagnetic activity around the poles.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Our late week system looks to be leaving the state by the weekend, and at this time the weather looks very nice. We are expecting mainly sunny days with highs Saturday in the 70s, with 80s for Sunday.

Have a Marvelous Monday!

Ryan