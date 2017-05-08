Sunny & Warm

by Shane Butler

We are back into a quiet weather pattern for most of this week. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature. Look for lot’s of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will manage mid to upper 80s while overnight temps hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A frontal boundary heads into the region late Thursday into Friday. This system will bring in a round of showers and t-storms. We can’t rule out the threat of strong and possibly severe storms Friday. We get this system out of here early Saturday so at this point it’s looking nice for the upcoming weekend.