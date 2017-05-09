ADPH Continues to Investigate “Stomach Bug” Outbreak At Baseball Tourney

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues investigating an outbreak associated with a multistate college baseball tournament last week in Montgomery. Norovirus has been detected in three individuals associated with the outbreak.

“Based on the symptoms reported, norovirus is the likely causative agent at this time, although more testing is expected,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre said. “The investigation is still ongoing to determine how the illness was introduced and spread. We are expecting more survey responses and are analyzing data; however, it is too early to draw conclusions about the source of the outbreak.”

An estimated 25-30 individuals experienced gastrointestinal illness that included nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and lethargy. Some individuals were treated at area emergency rooms.

Listed here are specific control measures to stop the spread of norovirus:

· Wash hands with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, before eating, or preparing food.

· Wash and cook food thoroughly before eating.

· Ill people should not prepare food for 3 days after they stop having symptoms.

· Clean and disinfect surfaces, after contact with a sick person, with bleach cleaner or 5 to 25 tablespoons of bleach in 1 gallon of water.

· Wash clothing, sheets and towels after contact with sick person, with soap in the washing machine for the longest cycle, and put items in the dryer.

ADPH is in close communication with the City of Montgomery and will provide updates as additional information is available.