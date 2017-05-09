ASU Students to Participate in Nuclear Forensics Summer School Study

by Rashad Snell

Two students in Alabama State University’s Forensics Sciences program are among a handful of first-ever students nationwide to be selected to participate in a highly competitive summer school program within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to study nuclear forensics.

ASU students Vandrekia Kelly and Destiny Lawler will spend part of their summer break getting in-depth training in the field of forensic science through their selection to participate in the Nuclear Forensics Undergraduate Summer School (NFUSS), which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The program will be held June 18-July 28 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Dr. Azriel Gorski serves as chair of ASU’s Physical Sciences Department and coordinator of the Forensic Science Programs and says Kelly and Lawler will represent ASU well.

“Nuclear forensics is a new field, which means our students, two out of the 12 scheduled to attend this program, are on the forefront of forensic science,” said Gorski. “This program is targeted at finding and helping students interested in this field to become qualified experts and researchers. Another part of the program also provides scholarships to help students interested in graduate school. Ms. Kelly and Ms. Lawler have the opportunity to leave their mark, being among the first in a new field,” Gorski added.

Both students are excited about the opportunity to explore this emerging field of study.

“I am ecstatic and extremely blessed to have been awarded such a great opportunity,” said Kelly. “I feel that being accepted into the NFUSS program will bring me closer to my future aspirations.”

Kelly, a senior Forensic Chemistry major, plans to continue her education after ASU and become a mortician.

Lawler, a Forensic Biology major, plans to pursue a doctoral degree and become a forensic pathologist or toxicologist. She spent last summer conducting cancer research at UAB and feels the added NFUSS experience will help her to achieve her goals.

Both students are grateful for the preparation that they’ve received at Alabama State University.

“The Forensics Science Program has prepared me due to both the forensic science survey class taught by Dr. Gorski and the crime scene investigation class taught by Dr. Javan,” said Lawler. “From these classes, I have learned important information, and I am establishing a good background in forensics. I also think the consistency of working with Dr. Javan in the Thanatos Laboratory here at ASU this semester has prepared me for this opportunity as well.”

Gorski said alumna and Board of Trustees member, Brenda Brown Hunter, was instrumental in helping to secure the NFUSS positions. “I would certainly be remiss if I did not thank her for her work that enabled Ms. Kelly and Ms. Lawler to have this opportunity,” Gorski said.

“The acceptance of our students shows that we have some of the best students in forensic science. We are not limiting ourselves or our students to the forensic science of yesterday, but we preparing our students for today and tomorrow in the field,” Gorski added.

Gorski said he hopes to continue the Forensic Science program’s relationship with Homeland Security with the goal of benefiting other ASU students.

About the Nuclear Forensics Undergraduate Summer School

Stipend: Each student will receive financial compensation to cover tuition, fees, housing, and meals, as well as a $5,000 stipend.

Purpose: This six-week summer school will be held June 18 through July 28 at the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The course is designed to provide comprehensive, experimental, hands-on training in topics essential to nuclear forensics. The goal is to foster interest for students to pursue graduate studies in scientific disciplines related to nuclear forensics.

Technical Focus: Students will be trained in topical areas, such as Nuclear Decay, Atomic and Nuclear Structure, Nuclear Material Processes and Uses, The Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Radiation Detection, Standard Analytical Methods and Environmental Radiochemistry.

Objectives: The course includes a combination of laboratory work and lectures, many of which are given by preeminent experts in the nuclear forensics community from Department of Energy National Laboratories and federal agencies. Coursework will cover major topics in nuclear- and radio-chemistry, as well as in the chemical and physical characterization of actinide-bearing materials.