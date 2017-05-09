Consumer Alert: Publix Recalling Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip

by Alabama News Network Staff

Publix Super Markets has announced it’s voluntarily recalling Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip due to the possibility of the product containing small glass fragments.

In a statement, the company says the 16 oz. artichoke and spinach dip was sold at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee with a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1,which is printed on the lid of the container. The product in question is found in the refrigerated cases in the deli.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director in a statement. “We were made aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.”

Publix customers with additional questions may call the company’s customer care department at (800) 242-1227 or visit www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).