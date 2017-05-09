Former Auburn Tiger “Cadillac” Williams to be Inducted into AL Sports Hall of Fame

by Rashad Snell

The former Auburn and NFL star, Carnell Williams, will be one of eight to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Born on April 21, 1982 in Gadsden Alabama, Williams played collegiately at Auburn University. He was an All-American and All-SEC running back and an All-SEC return specialist for the Tigers. He helped lead the team to the 2004 SEC Championship. He led Auburn in rushing yards three of the four years he played for them. He broke the all-time Auburn career records in two categories: most rushing attempts (741) and most touchdowns (45). He was second all-time in career rushing yards with 3,831 and all-purpose yards with 5,084 for Auburn. He was also named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2004.

He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2004 NFL draft and was the 5th overall pick. During his rookie season, he became the first player in NFL history to debut with three consecutive 100-yard performances. AP named him Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2005. Diet Pepsi named him NFL Rookie of the Year and the Pro Football Writers Association Rookie of the Year. He played six seasons with the Bucs and finished as their fifth all-time leading rusher with 3,677 yards. He also played one season with the St. Louis Rams before retiring. He was inducted into the Auburn University Tiger Trail in 2014.

Other members of the ASHOF Class of 2017 include: Lee DeFore (Basketball), Ken Donahue (Football), Jim Goostree (Administrator), Jeff Herrod (Football), Todd Jones (Baseball), Takeo Spikes (Football) and Kevin Turner (Football).

For ticket information to the May 13th Induction Banquet at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, call the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame at 205-323-6665.