Steve McQueen to Direct Tupac Documentary

by Rashad Snell

Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen is set to direct a documentary about Tupac Shakur. Shakur Estate trustee Tom Whalley and Amaru Entertainment said Tuesday that the film is fully sanctioned by the late hip-hop artist’s estate.

McQueen is best known for directing “12 Years a Slave” which won the best picture Oscar in 2014 and earned him a best director nomination.

McQueen said he looks forward to working with Shakur’s family to bring his unvarnished story to life. , Shakur’s aunt and late mother’s sister Gloria Cox will serve as an executive producer.

No release date or timeline was announced for McQueen’s documentary, but Shakur’s legacy is having a moment in Hollywood movies. The prolific artist will also get the biopic treatment in “All Eyez on Me,” which hits theaters on June 16.

