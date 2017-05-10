45th Anniversary of AP Tuskegee Study Story.

Health officials conducted human syphilis experiment for 40 years.

by Tim Lennox

The Associated Press is republishing a landmark story from 45 years ago about a national syphilis study in which some African-American residents of Tuskegee were treated for the disease and others were left untreated to compare the two group. As AP reported:

A public outcry ensued, and the “Tuskegee Syphilis Study” ended three months later. The men filed a lawsuit that resulted in a $9 million settlement, and then-President Bill Clinton formally apologized years later.

AP has republished the original groundbreaking article from July 25, 1972. ABC News has posted it HERE.