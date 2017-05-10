ASU Wins $50K Home Depot “Retool Your School” Contest

by Rashad Snell

Alabama State University will be awarded a first-place, top-prize of $50,000 today (in a LIVE-STREAM ceremony) to be used towards a campus improvement project from Home Depot's "Retool Your School" contest that is developed to benefit our nation's treasured Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU's), which will be presented to ASU's Interim President, Dr. Leon C. Wilson.

The ceremony will be live-streamed today at 1:40 p.m. (CST) and may be viewed by you and the public on the link provided below and reported to the public.

ASU won this national contest by having the most votes of any other school in the nation in its category through its Hornet Nation family members going to Home Depot’s online site and casting votes for its favorite university, which was Alabama State University. The prizes to be awarded today are a $50,000, $40,000 and $30,000 campus improvement grants to be used in upgrading whatever projects the winner feels is appropriate on its campus.

ASU will use its $50,000 prize grant to benefit its student body – specifics will be released at a later time.

TODAY – SEE THE AWARD CEREMONY LIVE @ 1:40 p.m. and report on President Leon C. Wilson's remarks as a local university wins first-place in this national competition by using this link: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/RtkQn3QmEFN