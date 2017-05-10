ASU Wins $50K Home Depot “Retool Your School” Contest

Alabama State University will be awarded a first-place, top-prize of $50,000 today (in a LIVE-STREAM ceremony) to be used towards a campus improvement project from Home Depot’s “Retool Your School” contest that is developed to benefit our nation’s treasured Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s), which will be presented to ASU’s Interim President, Dr. Leon C. Wilson.
The ceremony will be live-streamed today at 1:40 p.m. (CST) and may be viewed by you and the public on the link provided below and reported to the public.
ASU won this national contest by having the most votes of any other school in the nation in its category through its Hornet Nation family members going to Home Depot’s online site and casting votes for its favorite university, which was Alabama State University. The prizes to be awarded today are a $50,000, $40,000 and $30,000 campus improvement grants to be used in upgrading whatever projects the winner feels is appropriate on its campus.
ASU will use its $50,000 prize grant to benefit its student body – specifics will be released at a later time.
TODAY – SEE THE AWARD CEREMONY LIVE @ 1:40 p.m. and report on President Leon C. Wilson’s remarks as a local university wins first-place in this national competition by using this link: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/RtkQn3QmEFN
About the HOME DEPOT Retool Your School ProgramHome Depot, in 2017, has entered in to its eighth year of RETOOL YOUR SCHOOL, developed to benefit the nation’s treasured Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). A total of nine (9) grants will be awarded this year: three (3) $50,000 grants, three (3) $40,000 grants and three (3) $30,000 grants.
The Home Depot strives to give back to our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) what they have so generously given to the communities they are a part of. A strong foundation. Renewed purpose. Distinctive character. With support from The Home Depot, the grant awarded from the RETOOL YOUR SCHOOL program gives schools an opportunity to make upgrades to their campuses. A total of nine (9) campus improvement grants will be awarded. Schools will be divided into clusters based on their student enrollment population. Per cluster, there will be one (1) $50,000 Grand Prize Grant, one (1) $40,000 2nd Place Grant and (1) $30,000 3rd Place Grant. All grants will be awarded based on consumer voting and project proposal scores, which are determined by a panel of judges. All government-accredited HBCUs are invited to participate. All votes are subject to Sponsor verification.