“Escapology” Ready to Bring New Entertainment to Downtown

by Ellis Eskew

A new high- tech form of entertainment is about to open its doors in downtown Montgomery.

It’s called Escapology. It’s a live action breakout game where participants have to solve puzzles and search for clues in order to “escape” the room.

The entertainment venue also has virtual reality games.

Participants can experience all types of scenarios including jumping out of a plane.

“There’s 10 different rooms. And the virtual reality is something very different. You got different conferences coming through all the time, so I think its going to be a great addition to downtown Montgomery to have something else to do even with children,” said participant Kim Traff.

Escapology officially opens to the public Friday.

It’s located next to SaZa in downtown Montgomery.