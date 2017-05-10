Mangum Leave Raises Concern at State Board of Education

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma City School Board voted unanimously to place Superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on paid administrative leave pending a hearing in about two weeks.

The vote came after the board learned Mangum was a finalist for the superintendent position for the Pike Road school system.

Johnny Moss III is the School Board President.

“According to her contract with Selma City School District she should notify the Board President or the board any time she wants to pursue or investigate within three months or immediately after investigating new employment opportunities. She failed to do so,” he said.

The board set a hearing for May 23rd and selected Arthur Capers as acting superintendent.

Mangum has been superintendent at Selma City Schools for two years and has one year remaining on her contract.

She was hired as back in 2015 after the Selma school system was taken over by the State Board of Education.

The Alabama State Department of Education released a statement saying they’re concerned that the changes will have a negative impact on the progress of the Selma City School System.

They have asked Dr. Ann Moore to review the case and make a recommendation to the state school board on how it should move forward.