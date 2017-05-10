Rain Ahead !

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to keep us hot and dry but that will be changing as we start out the upcoming weekend. The ridge will move farther to the east allowing a frontal boundary to advance into the region. We are still ahead of this boundary Thursday so we expect more summer-like conditions with temps flirting with 90 degrees. Moisture will be increasing as the front gets closer and we are in line for showers and t-storms Friday afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could be strong and we still can’t rule out a severe storm. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Improving weather conditions return during Saturday and its back to full sunshine on Mom’s Day Sunday.