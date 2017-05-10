State Law Enforcement Seeks Information in Lowndes Co. Woman’s Death

by Darryl Hood

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is requesting help from the public as it investigates a woman’s death.

Shmeko Shontae Sturdivant’s body was found off County Rd. 40 in Lowndes County.

The bureau has not released any other details. The agency is seeking information that could lead to a successful resolution of the case.

Anyone who may have information about Sturdivant’s death is asked to contact the State Bureau of Investigation (334) 242-1142.

To remain anonymous, call the SBI Crime Tip Line at (800) 392-8011.