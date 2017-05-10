Summer-Like Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper-level ridge is in place over the Southeast and a surface highs is centered over the Wiregrass region of the state, that means we are dry, sunny, and going to be very warm today and tomorrow. This afternoon, we are all going to be well into the 80s and likely near 90° and expect that again tomorrow. Our nights will be fair, mainly clear, and comfortable with lower 60s expected.

FRIDAY RAIN/STORMS: Little change in the overall forecast for the end of the work week as it still looks like our next chance of rain and thunderstorms will come Friday afternoon and Friday night. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and it looks as though we could see a couple of rounds of rain and storms through the day Friday and into Friday night. There will be enough shear and instability for a few strong storms, but the severe weather parameters are still not overwhelming at this point. The SPC only has a “marginal risk” for Central portions of Alabama for Friday through Friday night. This should be a decent rain event with potential for about 1/2 to 1 inch of rain for much of North/Central Alabama.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Friday’s rain/storms will exit the state early Saturday. The sky will be clearing and much of the weekend looks to have great weather. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly sunny conditions; highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s, with lower 80s for Sunday. Don’t forger that Mother’s Day is the weekend!

INTO NEXT WEEK: Warm, dry weather continues through the first half of the week; seems like the next chance of wet weather will come Wednesday night or Thursday of next week, but we are still not sold on that forecast yet. Temperatures should be in the lower 80s, much of next week.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!

Ryan