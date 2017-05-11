Another Very Warm Day, Rain/Storms Return Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for today, and clouds will be on the increase especially late in the day; temperatures will continue to be above average as afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s this afternoon. Into the evening hours, we will introduce a risk for a few showers over the western parts of Central Alabama, but most of us will be staying dry.

FRIDAY RAIN/STORMS: Our next storm system arrives to end the work week as an upper low will lift out of the Southern Plains and it will bring our next chance of showers and storms. As of this morning, the SPC included parts of the state in a “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms, which seem to be pretty standard. For Friday, there will be plenty of instability with surface based CAPE values rising to over 2,000 J/kg over West Alabama, but wind fields still look fairly weak, and the overall severe weather threat is fairly low. But, understand a few storms Friday afternoon and evening could produce small hail and strong, gusty winds. The overall tornado threat is near zero.

A few showers are likely to move into Northwest Alabama before sunrise Friday morning, and even in Central Alabama we can’t rule out a shower Friday morning, but it still looks like the main window for showers and thunderstorms will come from 12:00 noon Friday through 12:00 midnight Friday night. It won’t rain the entire time, but occasional rain is likely. Rain amounts should average around one-half inch, with isolated heavier amounts.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Friday’s rain/storms will exit Friday night and we are going to see the sky clear early Saturday as drier air returns. Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly sunny days; highs Saturday in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with mid 80s for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Warm, dry weather continues through the first half of the week; seems like the next chance of wet weather will late next week. Temperatures should be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs, while lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is pretty close to seasonal levels.

Have a great Thursday!

Ryan