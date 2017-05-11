Lynx Picked to Win 2017 WNBA Championship, Delle Donne Picked to Win MVP

by Rashad Snell

The Minnesota Lynx are the favorite to win the WNBA championship in a survey of the league’s 12 general managers.

Washington’s Elena Delle Donne, who was traded to the Mystics from the Chicago Sky during the offseason, is the top choice to win the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Five of the league’s 12 general managers picked the Lynx to win their fourth title since 2011. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Lynx in the finals last season. Three GMs picked the Sparks to repeat.

The Mystics, largely thanks to the addition of Delle Donne, were selected as the league’s most improved team. San Antonio’s Kelsey Plum, who was the league’s No. 1 overall draft pick, is the Rookie of the Year favorite.

The WNBA begins its season on Saturday.

_____

For complete survey results go to WNBA.com .

