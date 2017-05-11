Rep. Terri Sewell Hosts Town Hall Meeting in White Hall

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosts town hall meetings in Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

Lowndes County residents filled the town hall auditorium in White Hall Thursday afternoon.

Sewell talked about local and national issues including immigration, national security and healthcare.

“The Republican congress railed against the Affordable Care Act for seven years and what has become really clear is they never had a plan to govern, to actually replace it with anything, and so I think the American people are getting a raw deal,” said Sewell.

Sewell also hosted a town hall meeting in Montgomery at the Montgomery County Courthouse.