Gov. Ivey Appoints Vernon Barnett as Commissioner of Revenue

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Vernon Barnett as the new Commissioner of Revenue. It is her 5th change to her cabinet and more are expected as she puts in place a leadership team focused on improving the state’s image.

“The Alabama Department of Revenue is vital to state government. The Department ensures that citizens are treated fairly and that all tax dollars are accounted for. Citizens must have confidence in their government, and that starts with the Commissioner of Revenue,” Governor Ivey said. “This is the people’s business, and being transparent is my goal. I have appointed Vernon Barnett as Commissioner of Revenue because he shares my commitment to integrity and honesty in government. I am confident that Vernon has the necessary skills and experience to lead the Department of Revenue.”

Barnett joins the Department of Revenue from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, where he has served as Executive Counsel since 2011. At ADEM, he served as a senior advisor to the director. Barnett has also managed ADEM’s relationship with the state legislature. Prior to joining ADEM, he was the Chief Deputy Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Corrections, from 2006 to 2011. He has previously served as Deputy Solicitor General and Assistant Division Chief in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

“I have enjoyed working at ADEM for the past six years, and I’m looking forward to the next phase of my career as I lead the Department of Revenue. I am thankful to Governor Ivey for the trust she has placed in me; I look forward to working with her to restore the confidence of the people in state government,” Barnett commented. “I am also excited to join with the dedicated employees in the Revenue Department as we seek to properly collect and account for the monies entrusted to us by the people of Alabama,” Barnett concluded.

Vernon Barnett is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Alabama School of Law. He is a member of the Alabama State Bar Association, the Alabama State Bar Leadership Forum, where he was recognized as one of the top young lawyers in the state, 2005-2006, and is a member of Vaughn Forest Church. He and his wife, Robyn Moudy Barnett have been married for 13 years, and have two children, Ian and Olivia.

Mr. Barnett will officially begin his duties as Commissioner of Revenue on May 22, 2017. He replaces Julie Magee whose resignation was accepted on May 5, 2017.