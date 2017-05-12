New Dining Options Coming Soon to Troy University

by Danielle Wallace

Keeping up with the growth of Troy University, the university’s dining services are giving the Trojan Center Food Court a new look.

“We realize that we are running out of seats capacity on the actual retail section so therefore we decided to extend our seating capacity in the meantime we want to refresh our selection,” says Ibrahim Vildirim, General Manager of Troy University Dining Services.

Officials are hoping to add, Steak and Shake, Boars Head, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies and a center for students to grab food items on the go. The current Chick-Fil-A will also be expanded.

“We thought that Steak and Shake would be great because it’s a good product and matches with the prices and it fits their pocket too, says Vildirim.

Right now, the food court seats 250 people. Once renovations are complete it will seat 450 people with an additional outside patio.

“All the chairs and tables, we’ll be reducing so we can put more chairs and tables,” says Vildirim.

That seating includes a current game room near the food court, that will house sweet treats.

“We want to put a Marble Slab that has a ice cream and smoothie concept along with the Great American Cookies,” says Vildirim.

Once renovations are complete, the food court is set to reopen the week of August 7th, right before the fall semester begins. University officials say, during the renovation Trojan dining will offer regular services for students, faculty and visitors.