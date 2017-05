Nice Mom’s Day Ahead

by Shane Butler

A cold front will be moving through the region early in the weekend. We will continue to see showers and t-storms ahead and along the frontal boundary through midday Saturday. Improving weather conditions return Saturday afternoon and Mom’s Day is looking nice around here. High pressure returns and so does sunshine along with much warmer air. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees each day next week. All week will have the look and feel of summer.