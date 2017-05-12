Rain and Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

STORMS ON THE WAY: We end the work week with decent rain chances and the threat of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon. SPC maintains a “marginal risk” of severe storms for nearly the entire state. Little change in the overall thinking of the threat as there will be a decent amount of CAPE 2,000 J/kg (instability) this afternoon, wind fields and lapse rates will be weak, which should limit the overall severe weather threat. Heavier storms could produce gusty winds and small hail as they pass through, but no tornadoes are expected in this environment. The main window for showers and storms will come from noon until midnight, with passing scattered showers and storms expected during this time frame. Rain amounts of around 1/2 inch are likely, with isolated heavier amounts possible.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Improving weather to start our Saturday as drier air works into the state. That means we are expecting a clearing sky and actually both Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly sunny days; highs Saturday in the 70s, with 80s for Sunday. Overall great weather for the Mother’s Day weekend.

NEXT WEEK: A trough digs down in the western U.S. and that means a ridge build into the eastern U.S. For much of next week, the weather pattern will be warm, mainly sunny and dry. Temperatures should be in the 80s for highs, with 60s for lows, which is pretty close to seasonal levels, perhaps a few degrees above average.

Have a fantastic Friday and and wonderful weekend!

Ryan