Suspended NFL LB Rolando McClain Arrested

by Stefanie Hicks

Suspended NFL linebacker Rolando McClain has been arrested on misdemeanor drug and firearm charges after a police stop in Hartselle.

Police Lt. Justin Barley says an officer pulled over McClain about 1 p.m. Friday because his car’s window tint was too dark. While in the process of issuing that violation, the officer smelled what he believed to be marijuana and after a search found McClain in possession of the drug and possession of a firearm without a permit.

The 27-year-old Decatur, Alabama, native faces charges of second-degree possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit. He also was cited with the illegal window tint.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail where bond was set at $2,000.

McClain, a former University of Alabama player, was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He was on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster last season, but hasn’t played since 2015.

