Prattville CityFest Wraps Up in Downtown Prattville

by Danielle Wallace

From entertainment to plenty of booths to browse unique items, there’s be something for everyone at Prattville CityFest.

“It was a great day to get out in the community and meet some people and see what’s going. We’re having a great time so far,” says Prattville resident Tom Skroki.

For over 30 years, the festival has been a favorite. This year 50 new booths have been added, giving festival goers over 200 booths to stop by.

“It’s worked out pretty well with adding extra booths. We can kind of showcase historic downtown Prattville-the creek, the dam, the old gin property that will turned into some lofts,” says Patty Vanderwall, President of Prattville Chamber of Commerce.

The city’s chamber of commerce is the motivation behind keeping the festival going. But coordinators say it wouldn’t be possible without long-standing parnterships from local companies, like Baptist Health and Max Credit Union.

“They say that this is the biggest annual party and so we’re really privileged to be part of this every single year,” says Elizabeth Williams of Baptist Health.

“We are very committed to giving back to our communities that we serve and so we do that here in Prattville through the CityFest,”says Jessica Pigg of Max Credit Union.

Those partnerships, in turn, continue to help Prattville grow.

“It’s a great thing for us to partner with those people, for us to put on a big event like this,” says Vanderwall.