Sunny Mother’s Day; Summer-like Week Ahead

by Ben Lang

Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity cleared the area this morning. A few isolated showers popped up in the afternoon, but those should diminish tonight. Drier air works in overnight, ending the showers and clearing out cloud cover. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. A dry, sunny, and very warm Mother’s day ahead, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Mild for sunday night, with lows in the low 60s.

It will feel more like mid-summer for the week ahead. Highs are on track for the lower 90s each day. Humidity will creep up this week, with dewpoints in the mid-60s during the afternoons. This will make for a fairly muggy week.

Not much relief in sight from the May heat. A few isolated showers are possible towards the end of the week into next weekend. Temperatures still warm though, with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows from Monday night through Saturday night will be in the mid-60s.