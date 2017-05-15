College Football Playoffs Going to Super Bowl Style Halftime Show

by Rashad Snell

The College Football Playoff is bringing a Super Bowl-style halftime show to the national championship game without bumping the marching bands.

ESPN and the College Football Playoff say they will announce Tuesday that a musical guest will perform at halftime of this season’s title game in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2018, and the performance will be aired on ESPN. The halftime concert will be held in Centennial Olympic Park, near the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. An artist has not yet been booked.

For years the Super Bowl has featured marquee artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, U2 and Prince performing at halftime.

The marching bands for each participating school will still perform in the stadium and that performance will be aired on an ESPN channel to be determined as part of the network’s megacast.

