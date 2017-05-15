Here Comes the Heat

by Ryan Stinnett

SUMMER-LIKE PREVIEW: For the week ahead, a ridge will build in over the Southeast and a surface highs develops off the Southeast coast, which is very similar to what we see during the summer. This set up means we are going to see mainly sunny, dry, and very warm weather for the state. Highs today should be around 90°, with lower 90s for the rest of the week. Unfortunately, we need the rain, and with the summer-like ridge building in over the region, we are not going to see a decent chance of rain the next 5-7 days.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The summer-like pattern looks to persist into next weekend as well. We should see afternoon highs around 90 degrees and it still looks as though we are going to be dry. The GFS is hinting at some rain moving back into the state to end the weekend, which would be welcomed.

Have a great day!

Ryan