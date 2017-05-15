Sorry, Paparazzi, Celebs Now Get Private Treatment at LAX

by Darryl Hood

Sorry, paparazzi. Celebrities who are sick of being stalked by photographers at Los Angeles International Airport can now find some privacy – not to mention luxury – at a new terminal.

The $22 million facility called the Private Suite opened Monday and offers an exclusive entrance, one-on-one security screening and plush lounges.

And when it’s time to catch the flight, privileged travelers get a private car ride across the tarmac to the aircraft, head-of-state style.

The terminal is available to anyone who can afford fees up to $3,500 for a domestic flight or $4,000 for an international flight. Annual memberships are also available.

The terminal was built by a security consulting firm that says it will generate $35 million in revenue for the airport over the next nine years.

