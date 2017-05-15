More U.S. Firms Believed Hit by Cyber Attack

by Darryl Hood

A law enforcement official says investigators believe additional companies in the United States have been affected by the global “ransomware” software cyberattack but have not yet come forward to report the attacks.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

The official says that investigators have obtained some of the phishing emails and are analyzing them for “bread crumbs” that may lead them to the attackers.

Authorities have been encouraging affected companies to contact law enforcement and not pay the ransom.

While the attack that emerged Friday hitting companies and governments around the world ebbed in intensity Monday, experts warned that new versions of the virus could emerge.

Investigators fear the ransomware can be re-released without a kill switch that allowed researchers to interrupt the malware’s initial spread.

