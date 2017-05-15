United Changing Cockpit-Door Codes After Inadvertent Leak

by Darryl Hood

United Airlines says it is changing the keypad codes used to open cockpit doors after the previous codes were accidentally posted on a public website.

An airline spokeswoman said Monday that United sent a memo to pilots over the weekend telling them to use alternative security measures.

United said the breach in security measures was not the result of hacking and did not cause any flights to be delayed or canceled.

