Victim Identified in Woodley Square Homicide

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim of a Friday fatal shooting as Jeremiah McDade, 20, of Montgomery. MPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

At about 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2200 block of Woodley Square West after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located McDade, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation. and no additional information is available at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.