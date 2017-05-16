Authorities Look to Recapture Bank Robbery Suspect

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two suspected bank robbers are back behind bars tonight — but a third suspect, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous, remains at large.

Perry County Sheriff Billy Jones says Jabriel Bell and Fortune Hoppins, Jr. are in the Perry County Jail while Stanley Young is still on the loose.

The trio is suspected of robbing West Alabama Bank in Marion along with several other crimes in multiple counties.

Jones say Hoppins and Young were captured in Connecticut but then released.

He says Hoppins was re-captured during a manhunt last week.

“Local, state and federal agencies, we formed a team and we started searching for these subjects after we found out that they had been released from Bridgeport, Connecticut for whatever reason, we don’t know yet,” said Jones.

“All of my paperwork I have forwarded it to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office so they can find out why did they release these guys without our permission.”

If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Stanley Young call the Perry County Sheriff’s office at (334) 683-6534.