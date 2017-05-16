Sculpture of the Late Kevin Turner Now in Tuscaloosa

by Rashad Snell

A new sculpture of the late Crimson Tide and NFL fullback Kevin Turner crafted by a friend and teammate is now on display in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that the piece titled “Open Field” is on display at the Paul W. Bryant Museum at the University of Alabama.

The newspaper reports that the sculpture was donated by Halo and Arrow Zappa is on display in the “Tide Through Time” exhibit. It was created by artist and former running back David Grieco.

Turner, who died in 2016 at 46 of complications from Lou Gehrig’s disease, was posthumously inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class on May 13.

