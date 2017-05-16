Sunny, Hot, Dry Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/WEDNESDAY: No rain expected these two days as the ridge remains firmly in control of our weather and we will stay with sunny, hot afternoons and clear nights. High both days will be very close to 90 degrees and some spots could see lower 90s. The good news is that humidity levels aren’t too bad just yet, so it will not be feeling oppressive, but also with the lack of humidity, the chance for rain and storms to develop is near zero.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A trough approaching from the west will allow for the ridge to shift southeast and will allow for slightly better rain chances as our moisture levels begin to rise as our flow switches out of the south. We will need to at least mention the chance of those garden variety, widely scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, which is exactly the daily forecast in Alabama for the summer months of June, July, and August. The chance of any one spot getting wet on these days is about one in four, and highs will be in the upper 80s, and yes it will be a bit more humid with the added moisture.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More of the same as we roll into the upcoming weekend as widely scattered afternoon showers/storms are expected for Saturday; highs will be in the upper 80s. Then Sunday, a more potent trough will allow our rain chances to increase and showers/storms become more likely Sunday with the weakening of the upper ridge and an approaching surface front. With the better rain chances Sunday, highs in the low to mid 80s are expected.

Have a great day!

Ryan