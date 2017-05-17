Alabama State Troopers Hiring

by Rashad Snell

Secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Hal Taylor announced that the agency is continuing to accept applications for a new class of State Troopers. The goal is to have this new class of Troopers begin their training at the academy before the end of the year. This would mark the first time in over two years that the State has hired new Troopers.

After seeing a nearly 25 percent increase in traffic fatalities in 2016 from the previous year, ALEA is renewing its commitment to the safety of motorists in Alabama. The agency is looking for men and women who are dedicated to serving the citizens of the State, and making the roadways safer for all. The agency is committed to a more diverse workforce, and encourages prospective female candidates to apply.

To qualify for consideration, candidates must be at least 21 years of age and hold a high school diploma or an equivalent. A written exam will be held on June 24. Prospective candidates must have their applications submitted to the Alabama State Personnel Department on or before Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

An application is attached. Please complete the application for the position of TROOPER TRAINEE and return it to State of Alabama Personnel Department (SPD) via fax at 334.242.1110, by mail to the address at the top of the application. Upon receipt of your application, you will receive notification of the specifics of the written exam scheduled for June 24, 2017.

Information regarding these positions can be found by visiting:

http://www.alea.gov/Home/wfContent.aspx?ID=70&PLH1=plhInformation-Recruiting