Alligator Encounter Caught on Camera

by Andrew James

A Montgomery man came face to face with an alligator Monday at a local golf course. Jeff Holland Jr. is a marshal at Cypress Tree Golf Course at Maxwell Air Force Base and captured video of the alligator.

“I was doing my marshaling duties and I look around and I saw a golf cart up on the green so I yelled at these guys,” he explained, “they said ‘man, there’s an alligator over there.'”

Holland Jr. says this is not the first time he has seen an alligator on the course but usually it just stays in one spot. This alligator was spotted multiple times throughout the day on different holes.

“He just walked around casually like he owned the golf course,” he shared.