Biscuits Take the Series Finale Against the Smokies

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (22-17) took four out of five games from the same opponent for the first time this season as they edged the Tennessee Smokies (23-17), 3-2, in the series finale on Wednesday morning at Smokies Stadium.

Tyler Brashears (1-0) got the start for Montgomery, and although he walked four, the right-hander wouldn’t serve up a hit until the fifth inning. The Biscuits provided the 23-year-old with an early advantage as well, thanks to an RBI-groundout by Riley Unroe and a sac fly by Michael Russell, both in the third inning, off Smokies starter Zach Hedges (5-3). The 24-year-old righty had won his last five starts coming in.

In the fifth, Cael Brockmeyer took Brashears over the right field wall for his third home run of the season to cut the deficit in half, and a Justin O’Conner error allowed Jacob Hannemann to tie the game at two later in the inning.

But Grant Kay would respond with a base hit into center field in the sixth that the third baseman turned in to a double by hustling the whole way. After moving to third on a groundout, Cade Gotta would knock him in with a two-out single into center to hand the Biscuits the lead for good.

Kyle Bird and Ian Gibaut were outstanding out of the bullpen, pitching a combined three shutout innings, before Diego Castillo secured the victory by slamming the door in the ninth for his fifth save of the season and third of the series.