Current Sen. Luther Strange Formally Files Qualifying Papers for U.S. Senate Race

by Rashad Snell

Sen. Luther Strange has filed qualifying papers as he seeks to hold on to the Senate seat previously held by Jeff Sessions.

Strange filed papers Wednesday with the Alabama Republican Party. He had previously announced his intention to run.

Wednesday is the final day to qualify for the Aug. 15 primary.

Other Republicans contenders include: U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks; former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore; state Rep. Ed Henry; Christian Coalition president Randy Brinson; and Birmingham businessman Dom Gentile.

Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Strange to the seat after Sessions was confirmed as attorney general.

Qualifying closes at 5 p.m.

