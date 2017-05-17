Hot & Humid !

by Shane Butler

We have been feeling the summer-like heat and now the humidity has kicked in making it hot and humid. Temps will continue to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s through Saturday but where showers occur the heat will back off at times. Looks like scat’d showers and t-storms will be possible for the next several days. An increase in rain activity develops Sunday into Monday. As a result, daytime highs will drop into the lower 80s briefly. An active weather pattern will remain in place leading to more showers and t-storms around the middle of next week. If you don’t see the rain activity, then plan on warm and humid conditions until further notice.