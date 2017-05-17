Man Arrested in Montgomery on Robbery and Sodomy Charges

by Rashad Snell

Goldsmith was arrested in connection to a sexual assault and robbery of a person that occurred on Thursday, May 11. The crime happened in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive.

The adult male victim was sexually assaulted and robbed of personal property during an arranged meeting with the suspect. Further investigation identified Goldsmith as the suspect.

Goldsmith was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged with one count of 1st degree robbery and two counts of 1st degree sodomy.