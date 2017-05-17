New Day, Same Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

NEW DAY, SAME FORECAST: A ridge in place means the summer-like weather pattern continues over the state. We are once again seeing abundant sunshine and very warm/hot temperatures. This afternoon, most of us will be in the lower 90s for highs. There is no rain expected across Alabama, but for some reason I will mention an isolated storm somewhere across the landscape this afternoon. Rain or not, expect plenty of those fair weather cumulus clouds floating across the Alabama sky.

THURSDAY RAIN CHANCES: A trough approaching from the west will allow for a bit of a weakness in the ridge, this will allow for better rain chances and with the higher moisture levels, we will have a decent chance of afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Looks like any one place will have roughly a one in three chance of seeing some rain; otherwise the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND: The ridge will intensify and the scattered rain chances from Thursday, become much more isolated Friday and Saturday. These two days look generally dry, with more sun than clouds, and highs in the around 90° are expected.

END OF WEEKEND RAIN: Sunday, a more potent trough will approach and cause the ridge to weaken again, thus allowing our rain chances to increase and actually showers/storms become likely Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. With the better rain chances Sunday, highs in the low to mid 80s are expected. Of course there could be a strong storm or two possible with the fairly unstable air mass over the state, but wind fields look weak and for now we don’t expect a big severe weather issue. Rain could linger into at least part of the day Monday as the surface front slowly moves southward. Temperatures to start the week should be close to the 80° mark, and some spots may stay in the 70s Monday.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Somewhat cooler weather is expected as an upper trough is expected to set up over the eastern half of the U.S. That will allow for below average temperatures for Alabama and the Southeast. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with low humidity levels; towards the end of the week, the long range models suggest rain and storms are back in the forecast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan