Pike Road Patriots Gearing Up for First Ever Spring Game

by Rashad Snell

At 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19, the Pike Road Patriots Football team will play the first-ever Blue & White Game at Faulkner University. After an undefeated 2016 season, the Pike Road Schools players have been hard at work honing their skills and preparing for the upcoming season. The jamboree-style Blue & White Game offers the community a sneak peek of what is to come this fall.

Practice isn’t the only thing preparing the Patriots to retake the field. The Patriot football program has partnered with Riddell to provide players with advanced safety equipment. The team will use Riddell’s Speed and SpeedFlex helmets, equipped with InSite technology. The InSite program notifies coaches on the sidelines when a player takes a hit or hits to the head that have the impact to cause a concussion. In addition, the players’ Riddell shoulder pads are equipped with Ripkords, which can be cut to easily remove the pads in the event of an injury.

Patriots Head Football Coach, Patrick Browning said, there will be about 80 students in grades 7-10 playing football for Pike Road Schools this season. The players have a practice facility at Pike Road School, but “home” games will be hosted at Faulkner University in the fall of 2017. Through a partnership with Faulkner, the Patriots have access to state-of-the-art facility, and the location is convenient for the community, continued Browning. The students are looking forward to the upcoming season, and the coaches are positive about the strength of the team.

“The energy’s been good, the tempo has been good. It’s a lot crisper, and there’s a lot of progress since last season,” Browning said.