Qualifying Ends for Special Election for Alabama Senate Seat

by Stefanie Hicks

Political parties in Alabama have closed qualifying in the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat in the U.S. Senate.

Qualifying ended Wednesday with a crowded field in both the GOP and Democratic parties. Eleven Republicans and eight Democrats will compete for Sessions’ old Senate seat.

The seat is now held by Republican Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed by the state’s former governor and is a candidate in the race.

The others in the GOP field are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Christian Coalition President Randy Brinson, Birmingham businessman Dom Gentile, state Sen. Trip Pittman, Bryan Peeples, Mary Maxwell, Joseph F. Breault, James Paul Beretta and Karen Haiden Jackson.

Eight Democrats are seeking the seat: former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, Will Boyd, Vann Caldwell, Jason Fisher, Michael Hansen, Robert Kennedy Jr., Brian McGee and Nana Tchienkou.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)