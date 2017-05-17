State Representative Lynn Greer Releases Statement on Controversial Email

by Rashad Snell

State Rep. Lynn Greer (R – Rogersville) on Wednesday released the following statement:

“The case study in the email that I forwarded has existed for decades, and a simple Internet search shows that the story is based upon actual psychological experiments that were conducted by in the 1920s. The body of the email has been reprinted – word for word – in several magazines, textbooks, and journals, such as ‘Psychology Today,’ and it even has its own Wikipedia page.

A constituent sent me the email, which has been distributed nationally and compares the experiment to today’s political climate in the U.S. Congress, not the Alabama Legislature. The last paragraph of the email implies that ALL incumbents, whether Republican or Democrat, should be replaced.

Without comment or edits on my part, I forwarded the email to various members who might have an interest, and, as a result, it has been taken out of context and given a meaning that was not intended for pure political purposes. For that, I apologize to my colleagues.”