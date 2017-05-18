Better Rain Chances Today

by Ryan Stinnett

A trough approaching from the west will cause the ridge to weaken and this will allow for better rain chances, especially during the afternoon and evening hours as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. Looks like any one place will have roughly a 30% chance of seeing some rain; otherwise the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 90°.

FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND: The ridge will intensify and the scattered rain chances from Thursday, become much more isolated Friday and Saturday. These two days look generally dry, with more sun than clouds, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90° are expected, but rain chances are not zero.

END OF WEEKEND RAIN: Little change in the forecast for our weekend rain chances. Sunday, a more potent trough will approach and cause the ridge to weaken again, thus allowing our rain chances will to increase and actually showers/storms become likely Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. With the better rain chances Sunday, highs in the low to mid 80s are expected. Of course there could be a strong storm or two possible with a fairly unstable air mass, but wind fields look weak and for now we don’t expect a big severe weather issue. Rain could linger into at least part of the day Monday as the surface front slowly moves southward. Temperatures to start the week should be close to the 80° mark, and some spots may stay in the 70s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Somewhat cooler weather is expected as an upper trough is expected to set up over the eastern half of the U.S. That will allow for below average temperatures for Alabama and the Southeast. Tuesday looks dry with low humidity levels, but Wednesday, rain is expected with another cold front passing through the area.

Have a great day!

