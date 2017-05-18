House Approves Redistricting Bill

by Stefanie Hicks

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a redistricting bill after an all-day debate.

Lawmakers on Thursday voted 71-32 to approve the boundaries for the 35 Senate districts. The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Black lawmakers, who are opposed to the plan, had the lengthy bill read aloud on the House floor. The process took about eight hours.

Federal judges ordered Alabama lawmakers to redraw boundaries after ruling Republicans had improperly made race a predominant factor.

Simmering tensions over redistricting hit a boiling point shortly after the vote.

Rep. Juandalyn Givan, a Democrat from Birmingham, raised her voice at the House microphone saying, “The issue in this building is racism exists in the Alabama Legislature.” Givan objected when the House speaker gaveled her down for breaking decorum rules. She said white lawmakers are treated differently.

