Alabama 2017 Legislative Session Ends

by Darryl Hood

Alabama lawmakers ended their 2017 session by declaring a proposed gas tax increase as the deadest bill of the legislative session.

Rep. Bill Poole of Tuscaloosa won the shroud award for the bill that would have raised the tax on gasoline to fund road and bridge construction.

The House of Representatives gives the award each year as the final act of the session. The lighthearted resolution is considered a highlight of the final day.

The resolution on gas tax said the “road to Hades will remain unpaved in Alabama.”

Alabama lawmakers then ended the session.

