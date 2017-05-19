Governor Ivey Discusses Future Priorities

by Andrew James

In the short time Governor Kay Ivey has been in office she’s already tackled many issues facing the state. One of her top priorities is improving the state’s image, but she says it cannot happen overnight.

“We were under a dark cloud for several months, more than a year, and it’s going to take us some time to really convince folks that Alabama is wide open for business in an effective manner,” she explained.

Another major issue facing the state is the overcrowding of the prison system.

When asked about calling a Special Session to tackle the problem Governor Ivey replied, “the judge is expected to make a ruling sometime next week and whatever his ruling is will guide our efforts in that regard.”

Ivey says she is continuing to work on her legislative packet and hopes to hear from the people of Alabama about the issues they would like her to focus on.