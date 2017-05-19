Higher Weekend Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: More of the same these two days as it will continue to feel like summer with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with rather humid conditions. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.

SUNDAY SHOWERS/STORMS: Rain coverage goes up across the Deep South as the upper ridge weakens and a surface front approaches. It won’t rain all day, but we do expect occasional showers and thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy sky. A strong storm is possible, but the severe weather risk for now looks very low with marginal instability and weak wind fields. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches are possible, and the high will be close to 80 degrees because of the clouds and showers.

FOR THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain will end very early Monday morning, and the sky should become mostly sunny during the day with a high only in the 77-80 degree range along with lower humidity. The next chance of showers and storms will come Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, followed by another shot of cooler air. Temperatures through the week will be below average thanks to an upper trough developing over the eastern half of the nation.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan